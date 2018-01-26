Super Bowl 2018 MVP Odds: Tom Brady, Nick Foles, Rob Gronkowski Among Favorites
When it comes to predicting the 2018 Super Bowl MVP, there’s no surprise in regard to the favorite. Tom Brady has the best betting odds to win the award in the game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.
Nick Foles has the second-best odds, and Rob Gronkowski might be the only other player that isn’t considered to be a long shot. The award is clearly Brady’s to lose as the quarterback looks to make even more Super Bowl history.
Having gone 5-2 in Super Bowls, Brady holds the record with four Super Bowl MVP awards. Joe Montana is the only player that’s won it three times. Eli Manning, Terry Bradshaw and Bart Starr are all two-time Super Bowl MVP winners.
Only quarterbacks have won the award multiple times, and it’s usually the signal caller on the winning team that gets recognized as the game’s most valuable player. Quarterbacks account for 28 of the 52 winners, and six of the last eight MVP awards have been given to signal callers.
Running backs are second on the list with seven MVP awards and wide receivers are third with six. It’s been nine years since an offensive player that wasn’t a quarterback was named the Super Bowl MVP. You have to go back 20 years to Terrell Davis to find the last running back that won the award.
It can be argued that Brady shouldn’t have won last year’s Super Bowl MVP award when the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. The quarterback put up big numbers with 466 passing yards and two scores, but he threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and finished with a passer rating below 100. James White had 14 catches for 110 yards and three total touchdowns.
Deion Branch is the only Patriot other than Brady to win the Super Bowl MVP award in the Brady-Belichick era.
In 1971, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley became the first and only player on a losing team to be named the Super Bowl MVP. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Harvey Martin and Randy White were the only co-MVPs in 1978.
Let’s take a look at the complete Super Bowl LII MVP odds, courtesy of OddsShark.
Tom Brady -125
Nick Foles +325
Rob Gronkowski +850
Dion Lewis +1800
Danny Amendola +1800
Jay Ajayi +1800
Zach Ertz +1800
Alshon Jeffery +2000
Brandin Cooks +2200
James White +4000
LeGarrette Blount +4000
Fletcher Cox +4000
Rex Burkhead +5000
Chris Hogan +5000
Nelson Agholor +5000
Jake Elliott +5000
Stephen Gostkowski +5000
Torrey Smith +7500
Corey Clement +10000
Patrick Chung +10000
Devin McCourty +10000
James Harrison +10000
Malcolm Butler +10000
Phillip Dorsett +20000
Malcolm Jenkins +20000
Nigel Bradham +20000
Mychal Kendricks +20000
Patrick Robinson +20000
Brandon Graham +20000
Jalen Mills +20000
Rodney McLeod +20000
Ronald Darby +20000
Corey Graham +20000
Kyle Van Noy +20000
Trey Flowers +20000
Lawrence Guy +20000
Ricky Jean Francois +20000
Trey Burton +20000
Field +2000