When it comes to predicting the 2018 Super Bowl MVP, there’s no surprise in regard to the favorite. Tom Brady has the best betting odds to win the award in the game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick Foles has the second-best odds, and Rob Gronkowski might be the only other player that isn’t considered to be a long shot. The award is clearly Brady’s to lose as the quarterback looks to make even more Super Bowl history.

Having gone 5-2 in Super Bowls, Brady holds the record with four Super Bowl MVP awards. Joe Montana is the only player that’s won it three times. Eli Manning, Terry Bradshaw and Bart Starr are all two-time Super Bowl MVP winners.

Only quarterbacks have won the award multiple times, and it’s usually the signal caller on the winning team that gets recognized as the game’s most valuable player. Quarterbacks account for 28 of the 52 winners, and six of the last eight MVP awards have been given to signal callers.

Running backs are second on the list with seven MVP awards and wide receivers are third with six. It’s been nine years since an offensive player that wasn’t a quarterback was named the Super Bowl MVP. You have to go back 20 years to Terrell Davis to find the last running back that won the award.

It can be argued that Brady shouldn’t have won last year’s Super Bowl MVP award when the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. The quarterback put up big numbers with 466 passing yards and two scores, but he threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and finished with a passer rating below 100. James White had 14 catches for 110 yards and three total touchdowns.

Deion Branch is the only Patriot other than Brady to win the Super Bowl MVP award in the Brady-Belichick era.

In 1971, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley became the first and only player on a losing team to be named the Super Bowl MVP. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Harvey Martin and Randy White were the only co-MVPs in 1978.

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Let’s take a look at the complete Super Bowl LII MVP odds, courtesy of OddsShark.

Tom Brady -125

Nick Foles +325

Rob Gronkowski +850

Dion Lewis +1800

Danny Amendola +1800

Jay Ajayi +1800

Zach Ertz +1800

Alshon Jeffery +2000

Brandin Cooks +2200

James White +4000

LeGarrette Blount +4000

Fletcher Cox +4000

Rex Burkhead +5000

Chris Hogan +5000

Nelson Agholor +5000

Jake Elliott +5000

Stephen Gostkowski +5000

Torrey Smith +7500

Corey Clement +10000

Patrick Chung +10000

Devin McCourty +10000

James Harrison +10000

Malcolm Butler +10000

Phillip Dorsett +20000

Malcolm Jenkins +20000

Nigel Bradham +20000

Mychal Kendricks +20000

Patrick Robinson +20000

Brandon Graham +20000

Jalen Mills +20000

Rodney McLeod +20000

Ronald Darby +20000

Corey Graham +20000

Kyle Van Noy +20000

Trey Flowers +20000

Lawrence Guy +20000

Ricky Jean Francois +20000

Trey Burton +20000

Field +2000