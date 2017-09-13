Super Bowl 2018 Odds: Packers, Chiefs, Ravens, Rams See Chances Improve
We’re just one week through the 2017 NFL season, but a few teams have already seen their betting odds to win Super Bowl LII change significantly. Heading into Week 2, six teams have 10/1 odds or better of winning the championship in early 2018.
The New England Patriots are still the favorites, but not like they were before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night. The New York Giants saw their odds plummet after getting beaten by the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football,” and the Baltimore Ravens are considered to be much more of a threat than they were before Week 1.
New England’s +325 odds to start the season were almost three times better than the Green Bay Packers, who began the season as the NFC favorites. With the team allowing 42 points in Week 1 as Tom Brady completed just 16 of 36 passes, the Patriots are now +450 favorites.
The Packers’ odds went from +900 to +750, following their season opening win over the Seattle Seahawks. Losing at Lambeau Field didn’t make Seattle’s odds any worse, and they are still considered the heavy favorites in the AFC West. The Arizona Cardinals were considered to be the biggest threats to the Seahawks in the division, and their Super Bowl odds have gone from +3300 to +5000 after a Week 1 loss in Detroit.
The Indianapolis Colts saw their odds drop more than anyone. They had the NFL’s worst Week 1 loss, losing to the Los Angeles Rams 46-9. Career backup Scott Tolzien isn’t expected to start the whole season, but quarterback Andrew Luck might not be healthy to play for another few weeks.
The Rams’ odds went from +20000 to +10000 after their big win. While still not considered a Super Bowl contender, it appears that they might no longer be among the NFL’s absolute worst teams.
Eight teams have +10000 Super Bowl odds or worse. The Washington Redskins joined the bottom tier after a 17-point loss at home in Week 1.
The New York Jets did nothing to dispel the notion that they are headed for the No.1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. They’ve established themselves as the worst team in the league, thus standing alone with +50000 Super Bowl odds.
Notable Super Bowl Futures odds moves:
NE: +325 to +425
KC: +2500 to +1600
NYG: +1600 to +2500
HOU: +2800 to +5000
BAL: +5000 to +3300
— Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) September 11, 2017
Below is a look at the updated Super Bowl 2018 odds heading into Week 2, via Bovada.lv.
New England Patriots +450
Green Bay Packers +750
Pittsburgh Steelers +750
Seattle Seahawks +900
Oakland Raiders +1000
Dallas Cowboys +1000
Atlanta Falcons +1400
Kansas City Chiefs +1600
Minnesota Vikings +2500
Carolina Panthers +2500
Denver Broncos +2500
New York Giants +3300
Philadelphia Eagles +3300
Baltimore Ravens +3300
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000
Arizona Cardinals +5000
Tennessee Titans +5000
Los Angeles Chargers +5000
Detroit Lions +5000
Jacksonville Jaguars +5000
Houston Texans +6600
New Orleans Saints +7500
Miami Dolphins +7500
Cincinnati Bengals +7500
Los Angeles Rams +10000
Buffalo Bills +15000
Washington Redskins +15000
Indianapolis Colts +15000
Chicago Bears +25000
San Francisco 49ers +30000
Cleveland Browns +30000
New York Jets +50000