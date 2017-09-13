We’re just one week through the 2017 NFL season, but a few teams have already seen their betting odds to win Super Bowl LII change significantly. Heading into Week 2, six teams have 10/1 odds or better of winning the championship in early 2018.

The New England Patriots are still the favorites, but not like they were before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night. The New York Giants saw their odds plummet after getting beaten by the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football,” and the Baltimore Ravens are considered to be much more of a threat than they were before Week 1.

New England’s +325 odds to start the season were almost three times better than the Green Bay Packers, who began the season as the NFC favorites. With the team allowing 42 points in Week 1 as Tom Brady completed just 16 of 36 passes, the Patriots are now +450 favorites.

The Packers’ odds went from +900 to +750, following their season opening win over the Seattle Seahawks. Losing at Lambeau Field didn’t make Seattle’s odds any worse, and they are still considered the heavy favorites in the AFC West. The Arizona Cardinals were considered to be the biggest threats to the Seahawks in the division, and their Super Bowl odds have gone from +3300 to +5000 after a Week 1 loss in Detroit.

The Indianapolis Colts saw their odds drop more than anyone. They had the NFL’s worst Week 1 loss, losing to the Los Angeles Rams 46-9. Career backup Scott Tolzien isn’t expected to start the whole season, but quarterback Andrew Luck might not be healthy to play for another few weeks.

The Rams’ odds went from +20000 to +10000 after their big win. While still not considered a Super Bowl contender, it appears that they might no longer be among the NFL’s absolute worst teams.

Eight teams have +10000 Super Bowl odds or worse. The Washington Redskins joined the bottom tier after a 17-point loss at home in Week 1.

The New York Jets did nothing to dispel the notion that they are headed for the No.1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. They’ve established themselves as the worst team in the league, thus standing alone with +50000 Super Bowl odds.

NE: +325 to +425



KC: +2500 to +1600



NYG: +1600 to +2500



HOU: +2800 to +5000



BAL: +5000 to +3300 — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) September 11, 2017

Below is a look at the updated Super Bowl 2018 odds heading into Week 2, via Bovada.lv.

New England Patriots +450

Green Bay Packers +750

Pittsburgh Steelers +750

Seattle Seahawks +900

Oakland Raiders +1000

Dallas Cowboys +1000

Atlanta Falcons +1400

Kansas City Chiefs +1600

Minnesota Vikings +2500

Carolina Panthers +2500

Denver Broncos +2500

New York Giants +3300

Philadelphia Eagles +3300

Baltimore Ravens +3300

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000

Arizona Cardinals +5000

Tennessee Titans +5000

Los Angeles Chargers +5000

Detroit Lions +5000

Jacksonville Jaguars +5000

Houston Texans +6600

New Orleans Saints +7500

Miami Dolphins +7500

Cincinnati Bengals +7500

Los Angeles Rams +10000

Buffalo Bills +15000

Washington Redskins +15000

Indianapolis Colts +15000

Chicago Bears +25000

San Francisco 49ers +30000

Cleveland Browns +30000

New York Jets +50000