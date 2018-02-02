Ahead of the much-anticipated Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, true fans are keeping an eye out on every avenue of predictions — including those done by four-legged and feathery creatures of the animal world. Fiona, a hippopotamus, became the latest in the line of animals to predict the outcome of the game.

Fiona, the celebrity hippo born in the Cincinnati Zoo last year, was seen picking the Eagles over the Patriots in a video Thursday. In the nerve-wracking yet adorable footage, released by the zoo, Fiona was seen walking up to the box carrying the logo of the Patriots. However, it changed its direction midway and went to feast upon the pile of lettuce placed before a green-colored box, bearing the Eagles’ logo.

Fiona, who had a premature birth last year weighing just 29 pounds, weighed an impressive 700 pounds when it was last measured during its first birthday on Jan. 24. The female hippo has a beer named after it and a show on Facebook dedicated to it, NBC 4 reported.

Fiona was not the only animal who pointed to the team you might want to pick in case you place a bet with a friend regarding Sunday's match. Joining Fiona was April, the Giraffe, whose pregnancy in the summer of 2017 became an internet sensation. Millions tuned in to watch the live-stream of April giving birth.

However, unlike Fiona, April chose the Patriots over the Eagles on Wednesday. Its choice was recorded in a video where it walked around a barn looking at logos from both the teams, with lettuce hanging on top of both.

April took its time making the prediction, pausing before Philadelphia team’s logo before opting for the leafy vegetables hanging above the New England team’s emblem.

April’s pick was shared by a group of puppies on late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.” In a tradition that was started by Fallon in 2013, some puppies were unleased at a distance from two bowls containing kibble – bearing the teams’ logo on it.

It was seen that majority of the puppies went straight for the bowl with Patriots’ logo, hence predicting the outcome. However, it is worth noting that the puppies have successfully predicted the outcome of Super Bowl two out of five times in the past on Fallon’s show.

Apart from these animals, Ozzy, a famous grizzly bear at Zoo Montana, picked the Eagles to win the Super Bowl this year by licking the team’s logo-bearing peanut butter and marshmallow fluff-frosted cake placed in front of it; Florian, the skunk, was picked by Durham’s Museum of Life and Science to predict the outcome of Super Bowl on Wednesday and he picked the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles is considered by many to be the underdog this season as the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl 2017.

