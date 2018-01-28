The Super Bowl is just one week away, with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles set to meet at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

According to the line movement from oddsmakers at Wynn, the Patriots opened as 6.5-point favorites. The line shifted to 4.5 points by Friday for the defending champions. Coast Line Movements had the Patriots favored by just four points. The over/under opened at 47 points and is now 48 points.

The underdog status might be good for the Eagles. In the NFC Championship, the Minnesota Vikings were favored over the Eagles by three points. The Eagles would go on to cruise to a 38-7 home win and led 24-7 at halftime.

In the AFC Championship, the Patriots were 7.5-point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars. New England needed a late surge to hold off the Jaguars, 24-20.

In the regular season, the Patriots had an 11-5 record against the spread and a 7-9 record against the over/under. The Eagles had a 10-6 record against the spread with an 8-8 record against the over/under.

The Patriots were favored by three points over the Atlanta Falcons a day before the 2017 Super Bowl with a 58-point over/under. The Patriots defeated the Falcons, 34-28.

When the Eagles and Patriots met in the 2005 Super Bowl, New England was favored by seven points. The Patriots won, 24-21.