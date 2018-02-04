The New England Patriots enter Super Bowl LII as 4.5-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles. But experts may be a bit more split than Las Vegas oddsmakers in what could be a very tight championship game.

New England is seeking their sixth Super Bowl title, while Philadelphia is chasing their first.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Patriots a 58 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl. All six reporters at USA Today Sports picked the Patriots.

Do the Eagles have a chance? Of the 15 experts selected in our list, seven picked the Eagles. Meanwhile, Fox Sports studio analyst Michael Strahan picked the Eagles on "The Tonight Show," citing the Eagles strong defense, and six of eight reporters at CBS Sports also picked the Eagles.

The consensus is that it will be a close Super Bowl. Only three of the 12 predictions below project the score will be decided by 10 points or more.

Chris Mortensen (ESPN), Eagles over Patriots, 34-24

Adam Schefter (ESPN), Patriots over Eagles, 27-24

Stephen A. Smith (ESPN), Eagles over Patriots, 31-27

Sarah Spain (ESPN), Eagles over Patriots, 24-20

Colin Cowherd (FOX Sports), Patriots over Eagles, 31-21

Bill Plaschke (Los Angeles Times), Eagles over Patriots, 27-24

Peter King (Monday Morning Quarterback), Patriots over Eagles, 23-20

Benjamin Hoffman (New York Times), Patriots over Eagles, 28-26

David Carr (NFL Network), Eagles over Patriots, 34-28

Elliot Harris (NFL Network), Patriots over Eagles, 30-23

Vinny Iyer (Sporting News), Patriots over Eagles, 30-27

David Steele (Sporting News), Eagles over Patriots, 26-24

Greg Price (Newsweek), Patriots over Eagles, 27-13

Bobby Ilich (International Business Times), Eagles over Patriots, 28-27

Anthony Riccobono (International Business Times), Patriots over Eagles, 23-20

