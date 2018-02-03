Super Bowl LII has finally arrived, with the New England Patriots hoping to score back-to-back victories as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are hoping to win their first ever Super Bowl championship in a rematch against the team that kept from the title back in 2005.

Though most football fans will have their eyes glued to the big game, some may wonder just who will be hugging the men who come off the field as champions (and the ones who find their Super Bowl dreams crushed). Who are the women—both wives and girlfriends—behind the scenes, who stand by these men on a daily basis? Take a look below to see who calls an NFL pro their significant other.

Nelson Agholor, Eagles Wide Receiver

A post shared by Viviana Volpicelli (@viviana_volpicelli) on Jan 24, 2018 at 5:05pm PST

Agholor, 24 is dating beauty blogger and model Viviana Volpicelli. Both are graduates from the University of Southern California.

Danny Amendola, Patriots Wide Receiver

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 21, 2018 at 4:03pm PST

Amendola, 32, has been dating former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo since 2016. Prior to this relationship, she also famously dated singer Nick Jonas.

David Andrews, Patriots Center

A post shared by David Andrews (@bear_6060) on Dec 31, 2017 at 11:15pm PST

Andrews, 25, married his college sweetheart, Mackenzie Dempsey, in 2017.

Tom Brady, Patriots Quarterback

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Brady, 40, has been married to supermodel Giselle Bündchen since 2009. The couple have two children together, a daughter, Vivian Lake, and a son, Benjamin.

Zach Ertz, Eagles Tight End

A post shared by Julie Johnston Ertz (@julieertz) on Dec 24, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

Ertz, 27, married his wife, Julie, in 2017. She is also an athlete, playing as a defender on the U.S. Women's World Cup winning soccer team in 2015.

Ricky Jean Francois, Patriots Defensive Tackle

A post shared by SneakerGod_305 (@rbjf_99) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:47pm PST

Francois, 31, has been married to Julisha Flag since 2017. The player, who also owns 30 Dunkin Donuts franchises, is also a father. The pair have a son, Ryan Jean Francois.

Stephon Gilmore, Patriots Cornerback

A post shared by Stephon Gilmore (@bumpnrungilmore) on Jan 21, 2018 at 5:03pm PST

Gilmore, 27 has been married to Gabrielle Glenn since 2014. They have two children together, a daughter, Gisele Siena, and a son, Stephon Sebastian.

Brandon Graham, Eagles Defensive End

A post shared by Brandon Graham (@sack_55) on Nov 16, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Graham, 29, has married to Carlyne Graham since 2014. They have a daughter, Emerson Abigail, together.

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots Tight End

Photo: Dave Mangels/Getty Images

Gronkowski, 28, has been in an on and off relationship with former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek since 2015.

Chris Hogan, Patriots Wide Receiver

A post shared by Chris Hogan (@chrishogan_15) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:24pm PST

Hogan, 30, married Ashly Boccio in 2017. They also welcomes twins, Chase and Parker, that year as well.

Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles Safety

A post shared by Malcolm Jenkins (@malcolmjenkins27) on Jan 22, 2018 at 6:50am PST

Jenkins, 30, has been married to his wife, Morissa, since 2011. The couple have two daughters together, Elle, and Selah Nola.

Lane Johnson, Eagles Offensive Tackle

A post shared by Lane Johnson (@lanejohnson65) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Johnson, 27, has been married to his wife, Chelsea, since 2013. The couple has two children, a son, David Jace, and a daughter, Journey Layne.

Devin McCourty, Patriots Free Safety

A post shared by Jason+Devin McCourty (@mccourtytwins) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:42pm PST

McCourty, 30, married his wife Michelle in 2016. The couple, who already have a daughter Londyn Brielle, are expecting a second child together later this year.

Kyle Van Noy, Patriots Linebacker

A post shared by Kyle Van Noy (@realkylevannoy) on Jan 21, 2018 at 5:07pm PST

Van Noy, 26, has been married to his wife Marissa since 2014. She is a former beauty queen who was Miss Utah USA in 2013.