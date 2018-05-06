Kara needs James’ help in the next episode of “Supergirl.”

According to the synopsis for Season 3, episode 17 of the CW series, Kara (Melissa Benoist), who is still reeling after learning about Lena’s (Katie McGrath) secret, asks James (Mehcad Brooks) for a favor that could change his relationship with the L-Corp CEO forever.

While it’s unclear why Kara needs James’ help, the Kryptonian probably wants James to convince Lena to let Supergirl and the DEO handle Reign (Odette Annable).

According to Entertainment Weekly, the next episode will see Supergirl confront Lena over hiding the fact that their friend Sam is actually Reign. “This episode really starts to explore the Luthor and Super relationship and the complexities of that,” Benoist told the news outlet. “Kara might not be very happy about the way Lena chooses to handle someone like Reign, who poses a huge threat to National City, so Kara’s hackles are raised, to say the least.”

Photo: The CW

Though Supergirl isn’t happy with the methods Lena is using to save Sam, the two will eventually work together to find a better way. But since Lena is still unaware that Kara and Supergirl are one, Kara will struggle in her interactions with Lena.

“We explore that a lot in the following episodes,” Benoist said. “Kara and Lena remain the same, but after the cards are out on the table, I don’t know if Supergirl and Lena will ever be the same. And it’s interesting for Kara in that she listens to what Lena has to say about Supergirl, with Lena not knowing that she’s talking to her face. And that can be hurtful and uncomfortable and reveal a lot, so that’s not exactly what you want in a friendship.”

Elsewhere in the next episode, with Reign, Purity (Krys Marshall), and Pestilence (Angela Zhou) all united, Supergirl and the team brace for an epic battle. But as seen in the trailer for the hour, an eclipse, likely caused by the Worldkillers, affects Kara’s powers.

“The eclipse is diminishing your strength,” Brainy (Jesse Rath) tells Supergirl.

When Mon-El (Chris Wood) notes that the eclipse could kill her, Supergirl doesn’t back down. “This is our only chance,” she says.

“Supergirl” Season 3, episode 17, titled “Trinity,” airs Monday, May 7 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW. Watch the trailer for the episode below: