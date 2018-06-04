Is Kara leaving Earth for good?

According to the synopsis for Season 3, episode 21 of CW’s “Supergirl,” Kara (Melissa Benoist) makes a major life decision. While the logline for the hour doesn’t specify what that decision is, the trailer for the installment reveals that the Girl of Steel decides to go back to Argo City to be with her mom, Alura (Erica Durance).

As seen in the video, Kara shares her huge move with Alex (Chyler Leigh) during what appears to be a heart-to-heart talk between them. After learning about Kara’s decision to leave Earth, Alex, together with her colleagues at the DEO, throws a farewell party for her adoptive sister. “I’m really gonna miss you guys,” Supergirl tells her work family.

Mon-El (Chris Wood) then accompanies Kara back to Argo City, where she gets a warm welcome from Alura. “It’s good to be back,” says Kara upon her arrival in her hometown.

While it’s definitely hard for Alex to see Kara go, Benoist said that it only makes sense why Alex supports Kara’s decision to be with her biological mom. “You know what I love the most? How accepting Alex and Kara are,” Benoist told Entertainment Weeklylast month. “Kara obviously has been very supportive of Alex in the last two years to kind of take care of herself and be who she wants to be, and I think she would support Kara doing that for herself as well.”

Though Kara chooses to live with her fellow Kryptonians over her life on Earth, things won’t necessarily be easy for the former. In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Durance said that Kara and Alura will struggle a little bit re-connecting with each other.

“They find ways of connecting that you do just on a base level, of connecting with that person that is your person, or your family. I know for sure that that is there, but it’s not the person that you sent away,” Durance said. “It’s a whole different evolution of the daughter she had hoped to see, had hoped would exist. Kara’s become so much more than she ever imagined she would be. And Alura, because of the tragedy that she’s faced and the things that she’s lost, she has learned that not everything is black and white and easily disposable. People aren’t disposable, that things are gray, and things are difficult, and life is about love and forgiveness and all of those things. But she’s learned that at a great cost.”

Elsewhere in the next episode, J’onn (David Harewood) finds out that special DEO-caliber guns have hit the streets of National City. But with Supergirl gone, Guardian (Mehcad Brooks), as seen in the trailer, tries to fill the void Kara has left.

“Supergirl” Season 3, episode 21, titled “Not Kansas,” airs Monday, June 4 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.