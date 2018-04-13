“Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist said that there’s still a chance for Kara and Mon-El to get back together.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Benoist revealed that Kara (Benoist) might give her relationship with Mon-El (Chris Wood) another try if she finds out that his marriage to Imra (Amy Jackson) is one of convenience.

“As a part of Kara’s journey of finding her identity and just coming to terms with who she is and knowing herself as best she can, she has really spent this season moving on and coming to terms with that relationship being what it is, and trying to be Mon El’s friend as best as she can,” Benoist said. “She doesn’t know at this point that they’re in an arranged marriage, but if he decides to tell her that, obviously she might change her mind [about her feelings], but I’m not sure.”

As Mon-El shared with J’onn (David Harewood) in Season 3, episode 13, he and Imra were just friends and colleagues who got married not for love, but to unite the allies of her planet, Titan, and his adopted planet, Earth. Mon-El said that their pretend marriage become real, and he grew to love her. But being back on Earth has stirred up his old feelings for Kara.

Towards the end of the last episode, Mon-El apologized to Imra for how he’s been acting and confessed that being around Kara is confusing for him. When asked straight-up if he’s still in love with Kara, Mon-El said, “I don’t know.” Though Mon-El’s answer clearly stung her, Imra thanked him for his honesty and vowed to work through their problems together.

Executive producer Jessica Queller told TVLine that the remaining episodes of the season will “dig deeper” into Kara and Mon-El’s connection and “excavate what’s under the surface.”

“We want to make sure that those characters are honest with how they feel without having to keep any barriers [between them],” said Queller, who also noted that Mon-El is “going to be a big part of the show through the finale.”

“It’s a heart-wrenching situation,” the exec producer said of the season-ender. “There’s a lot of romance and a lot of drama, and I would definitely tune in to see how that will play out.”

“Supergirl” returns from its nine-week hiatus on Monday, April 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.