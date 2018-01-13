Fans will finally see Saturn Girl in action in next week’s episode of “Supergirl.”

In a sneak peek from Season 3, episode 10 of the CW series, Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) and her husband Mon-El (Chris Wood) come face-to-face with Reign (Odette Annable) in a prison yard. Saturn Girl wastes no time and attacks the Worldkiller with weight plates using her telekinesis. As Reign destroys the plates with her heat vision, Mon-El pulls out a syringe and runs towards her. But before the Daxamite prince can reach her, Reign uses her super-breath on him. The attack, however, has no effect on Mon-El as Saturn Girl manages to protect his using her telepathic powers.

While the ending of the intense fight remains to be seen, executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner told Entertainment Weekly that the hour “will be one of the most epic episodes” of the series. “We’re excited to introduce the Legion [of Superheroes], and for the audience to see Mon-El suit up for the first time!” Queller and Rovner said. “We’ll also learn more about what Mon-El has been up to in the future.”

Although it seems that Saturn Girl and Mon-El’s fellow Legion member Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) won’t be on the field fighting alongside them, the new character is going to be busy trying to bring Kara (Melissa Benoist) back from a dreamlike state following her brutal fight with Reign last episode. “The only thing keeping you here is you,” Brainiac-5, who appears to have entered Kara’s mind, tells her in the extended trailer for the next installment.

“Brainiac-5 is an amazing iconic character and we’re excited to introduce him to our world,” Queller and Rovner said of Rath’s character. “He’s smart and extremely funny, and adds a great dynamic to the show.”

In addition to Brainiac-5’s introduction and the Legion suiting up for the first time, TVLine reported that the next episode will also get to the bottom of what happened between James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie Grath) during the holidays.

“Supergirl” Season 3, episode 10, aptly titled “Legion of Superheroes,” airs on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.