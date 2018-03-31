Winn finds an unlikely ally in his estranged mom in the next episode of “Supergirl.”

According to the just-released synopsis for Season 3, episode 14 of the CW series, Mary (Laurie Metcalf), tries to reconnect with her son Winn (Jeremy Jordan) after his dad Toyman (Henry Czerny) died. Winn is too embittered from his rough childhood to forgive Mary but when a copycat Toyman attacks, the two end up working together to stop him.

In the trailer for the episode, Mary explains to Winn why she abandoned him several years ago. “You’re in danger,” she says of her son. “He (Toyman) told me that if I went near you ever, he would kill you.”

Later in the 30-second clip, James (Mehcad Brooks) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) notice something in the sky. When the Girl of Steel reckons that what they see are “flying monkeys,” Winn quickly corrects her, pointing out that it’s actually a bomb.

Curiously, at the end of the video, Supergirl is seen trapped inside what appears to be a life-size toy packaging with a mysterious woman (Brooke Smith) referring to the Kryptonian as a “dangerous toy.” Could this lady be the copycat Toyman?

Smith is known for her roles as Dr. Erica Hahn on the ABC medical drama series “Grey's Anatomy,” and as Catherine Martin in the 1991 horror film “The Silence of the Lambs.” She most recently portrayed Sheriff Jane Greene in the final season of the A&E horror series “Bates Motel.”

The original Toyman was first seen in Season 1, episode 10, titled “Childish Things.” In the said episode, which aired on CBS in 2016, Toy escaped prison in order to murder his old boss. But after Supergirl and the DEO managed to thwart Toyman’s murderous plan, the fugitive was sent back behind bars at the end of the hour.

Elsewhere in the upcoming episode, Mon-El (Chris Wood) tells Kara something important about the Worldkillers, and Alex (Chyler Leigh) becomes suspicious of Myr’nn’s (Carl Lumbly) recent behavior.

“Supergirl” Season 3, episode 14, titled “Schott Through the Heart,” airs on Monday, April 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.