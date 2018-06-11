Serena and her fellow dark Kryptonians cause chaos on Earth as they look for Reign in Season 3, episode 22 of CW’s “Supergirl.”

According to the synopsis for the hour, Kara (Melissa Benoist) finally learns the true depth of Serena’s (Anjali Jay) nefarious plans for Earth. In the trailer for the installment, Serena tells her minions to wipe out all humans. While it’s unclear why they need to eliminate all Earthlings, it appears that they will only be able to achieve their goal with Reign’s (Odette Annable) help.

At the start of the promo clip, Kara informs Serena that “Sam (also played by Annable) is alive and Reign is dead.” But for some reason, Serena is confident that Reign isn’t gone yet. And she’s right. At the end of the video, Alura (Erica Durance) contacts the DEO and tells Winn (Jeremy Jordan) that Reign is alive.

But before anyone can find a way to save Sam from Reign’s re-emergence, Serena and her underlings show up at the DEO headquarters and wreak havoc.

As revealed in the promo photos for the episode, Kara and Mon-El (Chris Wood) return to Earth with Alura to help deal with the situation. But will they be enough to take down the dark Kryptonians?

Kara and her team thought that they had defeated Reign last episode after she and Mon-El successfully injected the liquefied Harun-El into the Worldkiller’s neck. Soon after injecting the said substance, Reign’s body peeled itself away from Sam’s body. After defying gravity, Reign’s body exploded into ash, leaving behind a naked, scared Sam.

Elsewhere in the next episode, J’onn (David Harewood) prepares to say goodbye to his father, Myr’nn (Carl Lumby). As fans will remember, Myr’nn wanted to perform the Reach, which would pass down all his memories to J’onn. Though J’onn was hesitant at first, he finally agreed to do the ritual with his father by the end of the hour.

“Supergirl” Season 3, episode 22, titled “Make it Reign,” airs on Monday, June 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW. The episode was directed by Armen V. Kevorkian and was written by Ray Utarnachitt and Cindy Lichtman.

Photo: The CW