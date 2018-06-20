Chris Wood’s journey on “Supergirl” came to an end in last Monday’s Season 3 finale of the CW series.

In a recent interview with TVLine, executive producer Robert Rovner revealed that Wood won’t be reprising his role as Mon-El in Season 4 of the Melissa Benoist-led series.

“The plan for Chris was always to have him on the show for two years,” Rovner said. “We’ve loved telling Mon-El’s story, as well as the story we’ve told for him and Kara (Benoist). We hope the fans felt that it was a satisfying conclusion.”

After helping the Girl of Steel defeat Reign, Mon-El decided to go back to the future with fellow Legion of Super-Heroes member Imra (Amy Jackson) and their new recruit Winn (Jeremy Jordan).

“They both have destinies in different times as heroes,” executive producer Jessica Queller said of Mon-El and his ex Supergirl. “What they did was the sort-of ‘Casablanca’ decision of putting what’s most important to them — which is saving the world — first. It’s a little bittersweet that one destiny is to be a hero in this time and one’s destiny is to run the Legion in another time, but I think they grew a lot from knowing one another. They have respect for one another, and they have a respect for the decisions they respectively made.”

Though Wood won’t be returning as Mon-El next season, fans might still see the Prince of Daxam reappear on the show in future seasons. “We love working with Chris, so we’d love to have Mon-El back someday if the story takes us there and if Chris is available,” Rovner said.

With Mon-El gone, Rovner teased that Season 4 might explore a romance between Supergirl and Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath), who decided to stay on Earth after one of his “distant relatives” survived the Blight and made the future uninhabitable for all other A.I.s.

“We did that a little bit when he first arrived,” Rovner told TVLine when asked if they will be telling a love story between Supergirl and Brainiac-5 next season just like in the comics. “I think he’ll always have affection for Supergirl, but you’ll have to stay tuned.”

What do you think of Wood’s exit? Sound off in the comments section below!