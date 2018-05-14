Reign sets her sights on Ruby in this week’s episode of “Supergirl.”

According to the synopsis for Season 3, episode 18 of the CW series, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) work together to keep Ruby (Emma Tremblay) safe when Reign (Odette Annable) starts hunting her.

In the trailer for the episode, Reign interrupts an intimate moment between James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) in an attempt to locate Ruby’s current location. “Where is the child?” asks the Worldkiller who suddenly shows up just after the couple shared a kiss.

Later in the promo clip, Reign is seen entering a house, looking for Ruby. “Sweetheart, it’s mommy. Did you miss me?” Reign asks as she walks toward a closet. When she opens the cabinet, the Girl of Steel, who’s hiding inside, attacks the Worldkiller by surprise using what appears to be an electric gun.

As for why Reign is coming after Ruby, the Dark Kryptonian (Anjali Jay) told Reign at the end of the last episode that the human inside her must die, and that would only happen once Sam’s daughter is dead. “The human in you must die. The child must die. Ruby Arias must die,” said the Dark Kryptonian.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Brainy (Jesse Rath) tells Mon-El (Chris Wood) that Reign has absorbed the powers of Pestilence (Angela Zhou) and Purity (Krys Marshall). Though Reign is now more powerful than ever, Kara is now more sure of herself more than ever.

“With decisions she makes and how things transpire to wrap it up, she’s really taking ownership of herself,” Benoist told Entertainment Weekly of Kara. “She’s maturing, which is what I’ve always wanted for her since Season 1. I wanted to see a natural arc of a girl coming into womanhood, because she was almost naïve at the beginning, and just charging ahead not really knowing what she was doing. And now, I think she really does, and she is slowly chiseling out her place, wherever she wants to be.”

Elsewhere in the next episode, Supergirl and J’onn (David Harewood) look to Sam’s mother (Betty Buckley) for advice on how to stop Reign and come away with some shocking news.

“Supergirl” Season 3, episode 18, titled “Shelter from the Storm,” airs tonight, May 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.