Kara and Mon-El will finally have closure in their relationship in this week’s episode of “Supergirl.”

During a recent Q&A with reporters, executive producer Robert Rovner said that Season 3, episode 15 of the CW series features a heart-to-heart talk between Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood), which they haven’t really done since they were reunited in Season 3, episode 7.

“The way that their relationship ended at the end of Season 2, they never really had a chance to break up,” Rovner said (via KryptonSite). “Things that might have been said under other circumstances, they didn’t have the opportunity to say, so we all felt that it was important for Kara to really get everything off her chest for them really to move forward in a new friendship and on a clean slate. This episode was allowing us to do that, to let everything be said that needed to be said so that they’d finally move forward.”

Though Rovner described the episode as “emotionally charged,” the exec producer teased that fans will also see some fun action scenes in the hour. “We’re really excited by the cape magic that we saw in the previous episode,” Rovner said, suggesting that viewers are going to see another one next episode.

According to the synopsis for the episode, Mon-El begins training Kara in fighting techniques he learned in the future for battling Worldkillers.

As Mon-El revealed to Kara towards the end of the last episode, the Legion didn’t land on National City by accident. While they did hit a disruption, Mon-El said that Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath) and Imra (Amy Jackson) hit it intentionally. The Prince of Daxam went on to share that his Legion team members hid the real mission from him because they didn’t think he’d want to come back to Kara’s time.

When asked what the Legion’s real mission is, Mon-El said that they are there to locate Pestilence, the third Worldkiller Supergirl and the D.E.O. have yet to find. “In 1000 years she evolves into Blight,” Mon-El told Kara. “So if we can find her now, in this time, then we can save everyone, today and in the future.”

After Kara pointed out their common enemy has been the Legion’s enemy for years, Mon-El offered to teach her fight techniques, including “cape tricks,” which they could help them defeat the Worldkillers.

Elsewhere in the episode, Myr’nn (Carl Lumbly) inadvertently creates psychic disturbances at the D.E.O., leaving Supergirl and J’onn (David Harewood) containing the resulting chaos. While the cause of the psychic disturbance is unclear, it may be connected to the dementia Myr’nn is currently struggling with.

“Supergirl” Season 3, episode 15, titled “In Search of Lost Time,” airs Monday, April 23 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.