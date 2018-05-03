Police have made an arrest that they hope will solve a noxious mystery in New Jersey. After an investigation, it was determined that a local school superintendent had been leaving his own droppings on the school’s athletic fields, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Thomas Tramaglini was arrested Monday and charged with public defecation, littering and lewdness. The 42-year-old superintendent of the Kenilworth Public School District was put on paid leave following the arrest, per NJ.com.

The arrest came after school faculty, including track coaches, at Holmdel High School discovered human feces on the football field and track “on a daily basis,” Holmdel police said. When it became too much of an issue, the school started surveilling the area in the hopes of finding the culprit and stopping the issue once and for all.

They likely did not expect to find their own district superintendent, who lives just a few miles away in Aberdeen, relieving himself on the football field in the wee hours of the morning, but according to police, that is exactly what happened. He was reportedly spotted leaving behind his daily gift before 6 a.m. on Monday when police came and arrested him.

Photo: Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

Tramaglini did not resign from his post upon being arrested and will still get paid for the time being. APP lists his annual salary as $147,504. Due to New Jersey state law, he cannot be placed on unpaid leave unless he is indicted or faces tenure charges, according to the school district. Director of Academics Brian Luciani will take over in Tramaglini’s absence.

The superintendent will make a court appearance on May 7.