America Ferrera has a new role: mom.

The “Superstore” actress announced Tuesday on social media that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams recently welcomed their first child together.

“When 2 becomes 3 … Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz! Mom, Dad and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!” Ferrera wrote on Twitter and Instagram, along with a photo of their baby boy’s toes. Williams also shared the same post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Shortly after sharing the good news, several of the couple’s friends in show business took time to congratulate them. Among those who sent love to the family were Ferrera’s “Superstore” co-star Kelly Stables, “Notorious” alum Piper Perabo, “Hawaii Five-0” actor Willie Garson, “One Day at a Time” executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett, and “Modern Family” editor and director Ryan Case. See their tweets below:

Ferrera, 34, announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve with a cute Instagram photo of her and her husband holding a onesie. “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MasBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear,” the Golden Globe-winning actress captioned the pic.

Williams shared the same snapshot on Instagram, but with a different caption. “Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018! #happynewyear,” Williams wrote.

During her pregnancy, Ferrera told Us Weekly that she was getting a lot of mom advice from her “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn.

“They are a go-to for me, just one message away and I ask them a million questions. Everything from trying to wrap my mind around the actual birth to talking about what their experiences were and what to prepare for,” Ferrara said last April. “I’m so lucky that I have so many amazing women around me. Having their support has been everything.”

“Superstore” ended its third-season run earlier this month and is expected to return for Season 4 in September. On the film side, Ferrara’s animated film “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” in which she voices the character of Astrid, is set to hit the theaters on March 1, 2019.

Photo: Getty Images/ Theo Wargo