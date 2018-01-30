French authorities are searching for the chief executive officer of surfwear brand Quicksilver Tuesday after his boat washed ashore on the country’s coast.

Pierre Agnes went on a fishing trip early Tuesday morning and then called port authorities to inform them his return would be delayed due to inclement weather, according to French newswire service AFP.

The waters in which Agnes was boating were rough and a famed surfing spot, according to the Associated Press. The search included two boats, three helicopters and authorities examining the shore.

Quicksilver was founded in Australia, but is now headquartered in Huntington Beach, California. The company had gone through financial struggles including a 2015 Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company rebranded itself as Boardriders last year — it incorporates sister brands Roxy and DC Shoes.

Agnes joined the company almost 30 years ago, according to AFP.

Earlier this month Boardriders announced its plan to acquire competition Billabong. The two companies would combine to have 630 retail stores in 28 countries. The U.S. investment company Oaktree Capital controls Boardriders and owned a 19 percent share in Billabong.

Agnes was set to become president of the combined company lead an integration of the two entities.

"Creating one integrated global platform will enable the combined company to enhance its investments in product innovation and quality, digital marketing, consumer engagement, and e-commerce, which ultimately will benefit our consumers and strengthen the company and industry. With a larger and stronger platform, we see many exciting opportunities for our employees, customers, suppliers, and athletes. I am excited and honored to pass the leadership baton to Dave and to continue to partner with him to drive the next phase in the evolution of Boardriders,” said Agnes in a press release earlier this month.

