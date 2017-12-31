A New Jersey surgeon had his medical license suspended after he was accused of reusing anal catheters on patients. Dr. Sanjiv K. Patankar, a colon and rectal surgeon based in East Brunswick, allegedly washed and reused the disposable, one-use catheters repeatedly, NJ.com reported.

Evidence was put forth showing that of the 82 procedures performed by Patankar between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, a mere five catheters were ordered, NJ.com reported. The catheters reportedly had statements on the packaging saying “Do not reuse.”

Patankar’s medical assistants testified about the conduct in a recent hearing. The surgeon allegedly told his assistants to wash the catheters and soak them in bleach before rinsing them again and air drying them, according to NBC News. Due to this procedure, some of the catheters started breaking down from the bleach. Patankar, however, allegedly continued to wash and reuse them.

“It is appalling that a doctor would engage in such an unsanitary and dangerous practice,” said Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino in a statement. “Through his alleged conduct, Dr. Patankar has demonstrated a reckless disregard for public safety that placed countless patients at risk of communicable diseases.”

Patankar allegedly reused the catheters because he ran out of supplies and replacements were back ordered, NBC News reported, citing the state’s complaint against him. Patankar’s license was temporarily suspended, pending a more permanent decision by the Board of Medical Examiners.

“Dr. Patankar’s alleged conduct not only violates professional standards, it reveals an alarming lack of judgment that calls into question his fitness to practice,” said Sharon Joyce, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, according to mycentraljersey.com. “By temporarily suspending his license, the board fulfilled its duty to protect the public from this practitioner while these very disturbing allegations are pending.”

Photo: Pixabay