NBA superstar Kevin Durant has partnered with Apple and Imagine Television for a new TV show that will chronicle his life, especially the early days of his basketball career. The project is part of the Cupertino giant’s efforts to put out more original content on its Apple Music TV programming platform.

Variety reported Tuesday that the Golden State Warriors player has agreed to work with Apple on a drama series titled “Swagger.” The show is said to be inspired by Durant’s youth basketball experiences, but the show will also feature the lives of other players from the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), their families and coaches.

“Swagger” will be produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Television in collaboration with Durant’s Thirty Five Media. Reggie Rock Bythewood, who is famous for creating “Shots Fired” and co-writing “Notorious,” will be writing the script and directing the series as well.

It isn’t clear yet who will be portraying the younger Durant, but 9to5Mac reports that the 29-year-old, two-time Olympic gold medalist will be starring on the TV show. It’s also not known if Durant’s participation involves acting or simply narrating the events that took place in his early career.

Durant’s show is Apple’s latest push in creating more original content, a venture that has a whopping budget of $1 billion. Tim Cook’s company has already given out straight-to-series orders to a number of projects, including a morning show drama with Hollywood actresses Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Apple also has an upcoming sci-fi series from Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence and another drama series with director Damien Chazelle. There’s also word about an HGTV-like docuseries about luxury homes that’s reportedly under development as of this time.

An immigrant anthology series, titled “Little America,” is also in the works. Finally, Apple is busy preparing a reboot of “Amazing Stories” though showrunner Bryan Fuller and executive producer Hart Hanson departed the project last week. As what IBTimes reported last week, Fuller bowed out of the show after Apple requested for more family friendly content. Fuller apparently wanted to make the reboot a “Black Mirror”-type of series.

