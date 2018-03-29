Shemar Moore's Hondo will be grieving in today's episode of "S.W.A.T."

Entertainment Tonight shared a sneak peek of CBS' "S.W.A.T." episode 15, titled "Crews." In the clip, Hondo becomes emotional after his friend, Craig, is killed while trying to seek out information about a robbery crew.

Hondo talks with his fellow S.W.A.T. member Deacon (Jay Harrington) and recalls his fond memories of Craig. Hondo shows his vulnerability as he shares how they met and eventually become friends.

"I just keep wondering what I could've done different for Craig," says Hondo, who has known his late friend since his patrol days.

Hondo says he answered a robbery call, and there he met Craig, whom he described as a "funny dude."

"When I finished my report, he just kept apologizing for all the paperwork I was going to have to do on account of him getting ripped off," Hondo recalls with a chuckle.

"We're going to get the guys that did this," Deacon says to comfort Hondo.

The latter smiles, praising Craig as a "hustler." "He was always just scraping by," he adds.

In related news, CBS has already renewed the series for a second season. Moore shared the good news on his social media account on Wednesday.

"Boom It's OFFICIAL BABY!!!!!! @swatcbs is coming back for SEASON 2!!!!!" Moore wrote on Instagram. "We cant wait to keep bringing you ACTION PACKED DRAMA every week in the 2018-19 season!!!! Much Love to ALL my Baby Girls, Fans, n Homies that have been tuning in every THURSDAY making us one of the TOP rated shows on CBS!!!"

"S.W.A.T." fans were very pleased with the news as they also wanted to see more of the series. The actor shared his post on Twitter and netizens flocked it with warm comments.

"best news of the day!!! YEAH!! #SWAT season 2!!!" @AndroianIP wrote.

"Great news!! #SWAT," Kelly M wrote.

"#S2 And I can't wait! Such a great show!" leslie added.

"Beyond proud of you! This is what dreams are made of and have truly made yours a reality! Keep up the excellent work!" Nikita Marlow added.

"S.W.A.T." episode 15, titled "Crews," airs on Thursday, March 29 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.

