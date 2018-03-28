CBS renewed the American crime drama TV series "S.W.A.T." for another season.

The first season of Shemar Moore's "S.W.A.T." is still ongoing, but the network has already decided to order Season 2. Moore announced the good news on Twitter.

"Boom It's OFFICIAL BABY!!!!!! @swatcbs is coming back for SEASON 2!!!!!" Moore wrote on Instagram. "We cant wait to keep bringing you ACTION PACKED DRAMA every week in the 2018-19 season!!!! Much Love to ALL my Baby Girls, Fans, n Homies that have been tuning in every THURSDAY making us one of the TOP rated shows on CBS!!!"

The actor also shared it on Twitter, which got positive comments from happy viewers.

"Congratulations!! Love watching you as Hondo so I am so excited for your dreams to be coming true!" one fan commented.

"Congratulations, I am so happy for you and the crew. Oh and us, the fans!!!" another Twitter user wrote.

"Great! I loved the 1st Season!" Tasha Lunsford wrote in the comments section.

"That's awesome news!!!! Looking forward to more!" another fan said.

Moore previously starred on "Criminal Minds," but left the series after being part of it for 11 years. He ended up with his own series "S.W.A.T." and it seemed that he made a great choice because his current show is a big hit.

After just three episodes, CBS decided to give the show a full season. "S.W.A.T." received seven more episodes.

As for Moore's reason for leaving "Criminal Minds" and joining "S.W.A.T." shortly after, the actor explained that it was because of the latter's diversity.

"The reason I came to 'SWAT' is a lot of what you're hearing from these three gentlemen right here," Moore said at the 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour (via E! News). "We've got black, I'm biracial, we've got Asian…we've got white… this is the same name from the '70s show, it's the same font…it's the same theme song…Those are the only similarities…we're taking on real life."

"We're taking on the Trump years…it's just what's happening today…It's not just black vs. blue…it's fear, racism, terrorism, subject matter of today," Moore added.

Watch "S.W.A.T." at 10 p.m. EDT on Thursdays on CBS.

Photo: CBS