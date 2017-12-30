As the world begins ringing in 2018, one of the first and most impressive fireworks displays will occur in Sydney. This year’s display begins at midnight local time (8 a.m. EST Monday) and will feature fireworks dedicated to celebrating marriage equality, in light of Australia's recent Yes vote outcome and the 40th anniversary of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2018.

Live stream of the fireworks can be viewed at 9 p.m. and midnight (both local time) from the ABC TV Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event can also be watched on ABC and iview. The broadcast begins at 8.35 p.m. local time.

There are two displays — one that starts at about 9 p.m. local time for families, and the big one that kicks off at midnight for everyone. The enormous crowd will watch 28,000 fireworks shot from 175 firing points on the Sydney Harbour Bridge — 3,000 more than previous years.

More than a million people are expected to crowd the banks of Sydney Harbour for the iconic fireworks display. There will be a massive police and security presence during the event.

New South Wales authorities issued warning of significant road closures on New Year’s Eve throughout Sydney, including the Harbour and Anzac bridges, and urged the public to use trains and buses rather than cars during the evening.

New Year's Eve Sydney's soundtrack producer Alex Gooden worked for three years to create the soundtracks for the eight-minute-long 9 p.m. family fireworks and the 12-minute midnight displays.

"We've just had a significant milestone in the country's history with the marriage equality plebiscite. I am very proud of the country and it's a nice kind of tip to the hat to acknowledge that this has happened," Gooden said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "How could you not celebrate love?"