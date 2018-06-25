T-Mobile has introduced a new paid service called T-Mobile FamilyMode. The service is aimed at helping parents keep track of their kids’ mobile activity.

On Monday, T-Mobile announced via its official newsroom the new service, which it describes as “the digital ally parents need.” According to the Un-carrier, it came up with the service after noticing how challenging parenting in the digital age has become.

“T-Mobile FamilyMode [is] a comprehensive digital solution that gives parents control over their kids’ online activities and screen time on their phones and across the connected devices in their homes,” the company said in its press release.

FamilyMode is both a service and an app. The latter is where users can control their kids’ phones and various devices connected to their home’s WiFi. This means parents could really keep track of everything digital by just accessing the app.

Using the app, parents can manage, monitor, filter and even set time limits for their kids’ phones, tablets, connected gaming consoles, laptops, smart TVs and other smart devices inside the house.

As mentioned earlier, this is going to be a paid service. The app subscription costs $10 per month. On the other hand, consumers need to pay $20 up-front for the Home Base hardware component, Android Police has learned.

The T-Mobile FamilyMode Home Base is the hardware that users will need to connect to their home’s WiFi in order for them to gain control over all other connected devices and screens. Through this device, users can easily track their kids’ locations, filter content, as well as monitor and impose limits on mobile data.

Both the FamilyMode service and the Home Base device will be available for purchase starting on June 29 in T-Mobile stores. To get a clear idea on how the service and app works, check out T-Mobile guide for FamilyMode below.

Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton