If you thought the solid-gold Apple Watch Edition that launched with a $17,000 price tag was obnoxious, then wait until you see Tag Heuer’s latest Android Wear smartwatch that’s covered in diamonds. The device is apparently designed to be the most expensive smart timepiece ever made that it costs more than a Bentley or a 2.2 Porsche Carrera.

At this year‘s Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie Genève watch show, Swiss brand Tag Heuer showcased a bunch of its new smartwatches, including one that definitely stood out among the rest due to its striking and sparkly body. The watch that certainly turned heads and led to murmurs at the event was none other than the diamond-encrusted white gold version of Tag Heuer’s Modular 45 smartwatch.

The 589 23.35 carats baguette diamonds that are spread all over the device’s bezel and bracelet, as well as the 18K PD125 white gold adorning it, make up for most of its pricey market value of $197,000. The whopping almost-$200K price of the Tag Heuer luxury smartwatch is so high, it makes the new Modular 45 variant more expensive than a Bentley or a 2.2 Porsche Carrera, as pointed out by Android Police. The high-end luxury car from Crewe, England starts at $180,195, while the Carrera starts at $91,100.

“True to its image as a luxury Swiss watchmaker, it was a natural step for Tag Heuer to release a connected watch with a classic design, made not just from modern materials such as titanium, but also precious materials including white gold and diamonds,” Tag Heuer said in a press release that introduces its newest luxury wearable.

Aside from the luxurious appearance of the new diamond-encrusted Tag Heuer Modular 45 smartwatch, everything else is standard Android Wear 2.0 device, according to The Verge. The watch features an AMOLED screen, and it also has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC for contactless payment (Android Pay). Therefore, it really isn’t that much different from Tag Heuer’s $1,200 Connected Modular 41 watch when talking about these features.

The Swiss company also said its new smartwatch is water resistant to 50 meters and that it comes with numerous infinitely customizable Tag Heuer dials and a new Companion App that enhances the software experience it offers.

What’s strange is that the $197,000 smartwatch comes with an Intel Atom Z34XX processor that is expected to go obsolete in two years time. However, to ensure potential buyers that their big investment won’t go out of style, Tag Heuer is offering a trade-in program that will let them swap in a mechanical movement for the electronic one when it becomes outdated.

Photo: Reuters/Amd Wiegmann