Though NBC has officially canceled “Taken,” a third season of the crime drama series is still possible.

According to Variety, the series is being shopped elsewhere. Series producers EuropaCorp TV USA and Universal Television are reportedly seeking a new U.S. platform for the show, whose title has strong international brand recognition.

Though it’s difficult to find a second home for canceled dramas because they’re usually more pricey than half-hour comedies, Entertainment Weekly reported that it does happen.

Although NBC retooled the series for Season 2, with Greg Plageman taking over as showrunner from Alexander Cary, “Taken” has still delivered underwhelming ratings. According to Variety, Season 2 of “Taken” is currently averaging just a 0.4 and 2.8 million viewers per episode, making it the network’s lowest-rated original.

“Taken” was pulled off of the NBC schedule last month with its remaining Season 2 episodes set to be burned off on Saturdays at 8 p.m. EDT, starting May 26.

The May 26 episode features a special guest appearance by NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney. As revealed by USA Today last March, Blaney will play the role of FBI Special Agent Wood. One of the bureau’s best drivers, Wood is tasked to try to stop a deadly arms dealer from getting to the dock with a truck full of missiles and grenades.

“We did a little bit of driving,” Blaney told the news outlet of what went down during filming. “There were some parts that needed a professional stunt driver, but I did a little of it. I’ve never done the stunt-driving thing before. That was pretty neat, the way they formatted it, and what they had going on throughout the chase.”

Blaney, who appeared as a delivery man in the 2017 movie “Logan Lucky,” said that his two-day stint on the Canada set of “Taken” was unlike anything he’s experienced before. “I’ve never done a TV show like this, and I’ve never done anything that was high-action-packed, like this one is, or have as many scenes as this,” the 24-year-old North Carolina native said. “This was the most I’ve ever done, and it was cool to be a part of.”

Season 2 of “Taken” stars Clive Standen (Bryan Mills), Jennifer Beals (Christina Heart), Adam Goldberg (Kilroy), and Jessica Camacho (Santana).

Would you like to see another season of “Taken”? Let us know in the comments section below!