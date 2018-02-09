Viewers will learn more about Santana’s backstory in the next episode of “Taken.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 5 of the NBC action thriller, Santana (Jessica Camacho) must face her past when a foreign diplomat linked to a sex trafficking ring is kidnapped.

In the trailer for the episode, Santana is devastated when she finds out that most of the victims of the trafficking ring are kids. “They’re kept under lock and key,” an overwhelmed Santana says of the poor girls. “They’re trafficked here for sex.”

While it’s obvious that the mission hits close to home for Santana, it remains unclear why it’s too personal for the former Army captain.

In an interview with Niagara Frontier Publications earlier this month, Camacho said that Santana’s backstory is something that is still unfolding.

“I think it’s fun for me because, just as the audience is learning who she is, little by little, piece by piece — that’s how she comes to me,” the 35-year-old actress said. “They don’t give me too much. (Laughs) I think they like to keep us guessing. But I think that we’ll definitely find what makes Santana tick. Why she kind of bulldozes her way through situations, why she feels compelled to do that, and what, morally, kind of drives her. We’ll be able to learn a little more about that [later in the series].”

While Camacho didn’t know much about Santana’s backstory when she signed on for the role, the actress said that she fell in love with the character right off the bat.

“Initially, I just loved Santana,” said the actress, who also recurs as Gypsy on CW’s “The Flash.” “I loved who she was on the page, you know, the materials that I got from my audition. And I was super-excited at the idea of doing a show that would, essentially, take its characters all around the world and find them going into the underbelly of the crime world or whatever — you know, places that we never actually see, but are very real.”

“Taken” Season 2, episode 5, titled “Absalom,” airs on Friday, March 2 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.