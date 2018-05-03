After Taron Egerton takes to the big screen for his leading role in Lionsgate’s upcoming “Robin Hood” he’ll transform into one of music’s most legendary performers: Elton John.

Before being presented with the Action Star of the Year award at CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas late last month, Egerton spoke to the press, including International Business Times, about his upcoming project.

While it was only just announced in April that the 28-year-old U.K. native will portray the “Rocketman” singer for Paramount Pictures, Egerton said he’s already had meetings with the musician he will be portraying. “I went to dinner at his house with my girlfriend a couple of weeks ago,” Egerton dished. “It is just the most surreal thing.”

“I’m very excited about it. It feels like a big, big role for me,” he added. “It’s a great honor and I’ve wanted to do a musical for a long time. I’ve made it no secret the fact that I love singing. I’m pretty pleased that I managed to badger them into giving me the role, which is exactly what happened.”

While Egerton did not sample his singing chops for the crowd of press, he did dish on the script. “I’m focusing on him in his youth,” said Egerton. “It’s quite interesting because he has changed so much and I’m playing him at a young age. His singing style, his register, it’s all completely different compared to how it was 40-50 years ago.”

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Next up for Egerton is the release of “Robin Hood,” a role which he did not have to audition for. Egerton said he was first attracted to the part due to director Otto Bathurst’s vision and the idea of working alongside co-star Jamie Foxx.

“The script was different. It was kind of current and contemporary and cheeky and funny and witty and it had moments of darkness but it was ultimately kind of a great origin story. It was at a point in my life where ‘Kingsman’ had just come out and my brand was very new but I felt very much like I believed in it and I still do.”

Signing on for “Robin Hood” meant Egerton had to prepare physically for the part, and despite being recognized by CinemaCon for his action prowess, he admitted he hit a few bumps along the way in archery and horseback training, the latter of which resulted in him being thrown off a horse during week one.

“I just tried to get myself in shape so that I look good. The fitter you are the less prone to injury you are so it’s about trying to get yourself in shape to be ready to be thrown around and jump on and off horses,” he explained.

“It was hard work those action scenes but when you sit and watch it and see the job Otto’s done, I’m so proud of it. It makes it worth it.”

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon