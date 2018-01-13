A Washington state high school teacher was hit with charges for illegal sexual contact with a student, Q13 FOX reported Friday. Timothy Brenna, 45, was accused of using the Snapchat image messaging service to send explicit photos of himself to a student for two years, without her consent.

Kentwood High teacher accused of sending nude Snapchats to student for two years https://t.co/ybun8dUtvo — #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) January 13, 2018

The report indicates the messages started when the unnamed student was 14 years old, as a freshman at Kentwood High School in Covington, Washington. The girl started getting messages from an unknown sender that she assumed to be a fellow student. At one point, the images and videos became sexually explicit, with the sender’s face obscured.

The sender told the girl he could not reveal his identity in order to maintain his job and marriage.

The messages kept coming as the girl transitioned to her sophomore year. One day, at school, she recognized the jacket Brennan was wearing as one from the explicit messages she had received on Snapchat. When she confronted him about it, he admitted the photos were his and stopped contacting her for a month.

However, he started sending messages again, even soliciting sex in his classroom. To make matters worse, he even showed up at the girl’s job multiple times. Finally, she saw Brennan at school and had a panic attack one day, which prompted her friends to tell her to report Brennan to school authorities.

Brennan is on administrative leave. He was charged with two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, a class C felony in Washington. The accusations against him were originally made in November, the same month a female teacher in Ohio admitted to doing the same thing.