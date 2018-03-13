A high school science teacher in Preston, Idaho, was under investigation after he was accused of feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students. The incident, which took place last week at Preston Junior High School, involved one of the popular teachers.

Preston School District Superintendent Marc Gee said in a statement that his administration came to know of “a regrettable circumstance involving some of the biological specimens” on March 7. “The event occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school-directed program.”

“We emphasize that at no time was the safety of students or staff compromised,” Gee added.

The teacher, who was identified by reports as Robert Crosland, continues to work in the school and was not suspended or placed on leave. At least three of Crosland's unidentified students told local media the science teacher also previously fed "guinea pigs to snakes."

“He is a cool teacher who really brought science to life," one former student said, according to Fox News. "I loved his class because he had turtles and snakes and other cool things."

It was unclear if in last week's incident the puppy was alive or dead when it was fed to the turtle. Some reports claimed the puppy was sick and was eventually going to die.

Local animal activist Jill Parrish filed a police report after learning about the incident, FOX13 reported.

"Allowing children to watch an innocent baby puppy scream because it is being fed to an animal. That is violence. That is not okay," Parrish told FOX13.

Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar said the police department was looking into the incident.

"We’re investigating the facts and turning it over to the prosecutor. He’s the one who will determine if the law has been broken," Fryar said.

Crosland has not been cited or charged in the incident pending investigation.

“A part of any investigation includes determining the best course of action once the facts of the matter have been ascertained. This is not a situation that is easy, nor do we feel it is a measure that can be taken lightly,” Gee reportedly said, adding that the district was taking steps to ensure “this type of action could not be repeated."

“While the district certainly does not condone individual actions that may violate district policy or reasonable expectations of behavior, we hope that any errors in judgment made by a teacher in this instance will not cause us to forget the years of care, effort and passion the teacher has given to students in Preston School District,” Gee said.