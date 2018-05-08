A history teacher in Houston faces up to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty Monday to having sex on several occasions with a 15-year-old male student.

Michelle Schiffer, 24, pleaded guilty to one charge of improper relationship between educator and student and sexual assault of a child. She admitted to meeting with the teen twice for sex in 2017, court records show.

"Michelle has taken responsibility for her actions and is very remorseful," her attorney Grant Scheiner said after the plea deal, according to the Houston Chronicle. "At sentencing, Michelle plans to personally apologize to the complainant and his family, as well as everyone affected. It’s highly doubtful she will have any trouble with the law again."

Police arrested Schiffer in November after she was accused of meeting with the student in July for lunch at a Chick-fil-A before the two went to friend's apartment to have sex. On another second occasion, she picked up the student at the school’s parking lot before smoking marijuana together. Schiffer said the two had sex after she parked the car in a residential area.

Authorities learned of the relationship after another student reported it to the school's principal. Police then interviewed Schiffer and the student about the accusations, which they both reportedly admitted were true.

After the criminal complaint was filed, officials at the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District removed Schiffer from campus and put her on administrative leave.

"We will continue to protect our students and not tolerate relationships of an inappropriate nature,” Cypress-Fairbanks ISD said in a statement in November.

This case comes on the heels of a similar inappropriate teacher-student relationship in New York. Andre Braddy, 34, was arrested April 25 for allegedly having sex with a male teenage student inside the school bathroom.

The alleged sexual encounters happened for about a month until the boy told his parents, who then contacted police, according to CBS News. Braddy was charged with two counts of criminal sex acts, one count of sex abuse and one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child.

