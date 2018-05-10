"Love & Hip Hop" star Teairra Marí became a victim of revenge porn as her former lover leaked photos and a video of her engaging in sex acts. Marí responded to the sex tape leak late Wednesday saying she "will be in pursuit of justice."

"Recently, my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust," she wrote on Twitter. "I recognize the need to be more cautious and discerning. My hope is for women to remain strong and dignified when they find themselves having to address hateful and juvenile acts by former lovers who find it difficult to act in an adult manner."

Marí also talked about revenge porn saying it is a crime in California and the person behind the leaks will face the consequences. According to some reports, the alleged culprit is the singer's former boyfriend Akbar Abdul.

In California, revenge porn — the nonconsensual posting of nude images of an individual online — can lead to a misdemeanor and up to six months in jail. Revenge porn is considered a form of harassment and more than 30 states and the District of Columbia have outlawed it. Israel was the first country to ban revenge porn in 2014.

According to California state website specifically set up for victims of revenge porn, the crime is defined as “the non-consensual distribution and publication of intimate photos or videos. … These photos or videos are then posted on websites or sold for profit to humiliate, degrade, harass, physically endanger, or extort the victim.”

Marí joins the list of several celebrities, including Mischa Barton and Blac Chyna, who were victims of revenge porn.

In July last year, Chyna's ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian leaked an explicit photo of the reality TV star on Instagram. According to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, the image was sent to him by Chyna during a text message conversation after he requested one.

In March 2017, Barton spoke out about her sex tape that was leaked by her ex-lover.

“My absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent, with hidden cameras,” Barton said at the time. “And then I learned something even worse: that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.”

Photo: Reuters/Phil McCarten