Are “Teen Mom OG” stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra divorcing? A sneak peek of the finale of the MTV series shows the couple discussing their personal struggles and the possibility of terminating their marriage.

On Monday, MTV released a teaser for the Season 7 finale of “Teen Mom OG” and it shows how Catelynn is struggling to adjust with her present life. Since Catelynn is set to return to rehab after getting treated there for six weeks, she is now suggesting to her husband that he should just divorce her.

“Why wouldn’t you just divorce me?” she says as tears well up in her eyes.

A somber Tyler then struggles to digest his wife’s shocking words. In a follow-up scene, the couple are seen intently discussing their current situation and Catelynn grabs this chance to talk about her personal struggles.

“It’s super hard for me … to tell you this thing so just keep an open mind,” she tells Tyler, who quickly agrees to listen.

“I started to have really bad anxiety in the morning, I guess I’m just kind of hiding it” the 26-year-old mother of two says in the clip. “I just feel like, I’m like, letting people down for some reason. I feel guilty … I had to force myself to get in the shower, put makeup on.”

Upon hearing his wife’s confession, Tyler couldn’t help but think that he might be the one who is doing something wrong. However, Catelynn maintains that it’s not her husband’s fault. “It’s nothing to do with you, Tyler … I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do,” she says while overcome emotions.

“It’s me being a [expletive] 12 year old and my dad leaving me or me being, like 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It’s my own [expletive]. It’s just coming out when things go on in life. That’s how trauma works. It’s nothing to do with you, you’re awesome. You’re supportive,” Catelynn explains in the sneak peek.

Catelynn returned home in late February after getting treatment for the third time for her mental health struggles this past January, according to Us Weekly. The finale appears to have been filmed when she came back. However, she is not staying that long as she is scheduled to return to rehab soon.

When Catelynn and her husband recently appeared on “Teen Mom 2“ star Kailyn Lowry’s podcast “Coffee Convos,” she revealed that her previous medication did nothing for her. “I feel way better. I found out that the medication I was on for five years doesn’t work for me so they put me on different medications, and they seem to be working,” she was quoted as saying by In Touch Weekly.

Photo: Getty Images/Jesse Grant