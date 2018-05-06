With the French Open three weeks away, it remains a two-way race for the No. 1 ranking. Top-ranked Rafael Nadal has just a 100-point edge on Roger Federer ahead of the second Grand Slam of the year.

Nadal, 31, is the heavy favorite to capture the French, a tournament he has won a record 10 times. Federer, 36, has decided to skip the clay-court season and instead focus on Wimbledon and the grass-court season, which begins on June 11.

The two veterans, who have a combined 36 Grand Slams, are expected to remain in a tight battle for the top spot for the rest of the season. Federer will be rested after a long layoff, while Nadal had missed more than two months since exiting a quarterfinals match at the Australian Open.

“Of course, my expectations are high on grass, and I'm looking forward to playing again in Stuttgart this year,” Federer said.

Federer has a 3,475-point lead on No. 3 Alexander Zverev. The 21-year-old is easily the best young singles player on the tour but has yet to win a Grand Slam. The best Zverev has done at the Roland Garros was reaching the third round in 2016 and he has never reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

The German has 5,195 ATP points and holds a slim lead over Croat Marin Cilic (4,985) and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (4,950).

Americans have made inroads in recent months, as three are now in the top 15. John Isner is ranked No. 9, while Sam Querrey is ranked No. 13 and Jack Sock is No. 15. The last time an American man won a Grand Slam was Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.

The French Open begins on May 27. The men's final is June 10.

ATP Rankings (Points)

1. Rafael Nadal, 8,770

2. Roger Federer, 8,670

3. Alexander Zverev 5,195

4. Marin Cilic, 4,985

5.Grigor Dimitrov, 4,950

6. Juan Martin del Potro, 4,470

7. Dominic Thiem, 3,545

8. Kevin Anderson, 3,390

9. John Isner, 3,125

10. David Goffin, 3,020

11. Pablo Carreno Busta, 2,440

12. Novak Djokovic, 2,220

13. Sam Querrey, 2,220

14. Roberto Bautista Agut, 2,175

15. Jack Sock, 2,155

16. Diego Schwartzman, 2,130

17. Tomas Berdych, 2,060

19. Lucas Pouille, 1,995

19. Fabio Fognini, 1,840

20. Milos Raonic, 1,835