Terence Crawford does not see a reason why future fights with welterweight champions Keith Thurman and Errol Spence Jr cannot be booked.

Crawford most recently added the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) light welterweight titles to his collection when he knocked out Julius Indongo in August last year.

It meant the unbeaten American had completely unified the 140-pound division as he later vacated his titles in October to move up to welterweight and will now take on Jeff Horn for his World Boxing Organization (WBO) title on June 9, after a training camp hand injury for the former postponed the original April 14 date.

Widely considered the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, Crawford is looking forward to the challenge of facing Horn, whom many felt had controversially won his title off Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision last summer.

While "Bud" thinks he won fair and square, he warned the unbeaten Australian that he is a much tougher task than Pacquiao and will inflict his first-ever professional defeat.

"Jeff Horn is an undefeated world champion coming off a win over Manny Pacquiao [in July]," Crawford told the LA Times. "Like it or not, he got the decision and is one of the best welterweights. He fought to win. I don't look at it as calling another fighter dirty when he did everything he could to win by any means. I like that. He's rough. He doesn't come to lay down. He comes to win."

"When I beat him, it's going to be more telling for me — that I beat someone who was game and didn't come to get a payday. I can get dirty too. And I'll tell you like this: I'm bigger than Pacquiao and stronger than Pacquiao," he said.

Photo: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Expecting to become a three-weight world champion, Crawford is interested in facing WBA and World Boxing Council (WBC) title-holder Thurman and IBF champion Spence as well as he seeks to completely unify another division.

But despite the number of big names at 147 pounds such as Amir Khan, Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter and more along with the potential for huge mega clashes, fights in the welterweight division seem hard to come by when it comes to getting them finalized. However, Crawford believes if both fighters push for it, anything can happen.

"If a fight needs to be made, it can be made," Crawford explained. "No matter what the circumstances are, we the fighters need to speak up and make it be known we want to fight each other."

"We go to our promoters and managers and tell them to get it done because at the end of the day, we're the ones fighting, the ones making them the money. So if it's something we really desire to have, I believe it can happen," he said.