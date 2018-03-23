The New York Jets have reportedly beaten off competition from the Cleveland Browns to agree a contract with free-agent Terrelle Pryor Sr. on Thursday. The wide receiver seemed to confirm the move on Twitter although the details of the deal are yet to be ascertained.

Pryor will join the Jets on the back of a disappointing campaign with the Washington Redskins with whom he signed a one-year deal in 2017. He managed just 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.

The 28-year-old had a breakthrough season in 2016 with the Browns after he recorded 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns as their number one wide receiver. Pryor’s stay in Washington did not yield similar results, while his season was also cut short due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

Pryor started out as a quarter-back and played in that position for the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. He converted to a full-time wide receiver after his move to the Browns in 2015.

According to the New York Post, the Jets and Pryor agreed a contract on Thursday night but the details of the deal still remain unclear. The New York outfit are said to have beaten the Seahawks and Brown to land the wide receiver’s signature. The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams were also said to have been in the mix for the free-agent.

Pryor seemed to confirm the move when he replied to a tweet by current Jets defensive back Jamal Adams. The latter wrote: “Welcome to the squad Terrelle Pryor,” via his official Twitter account, to which the wide receiver replied: “Love!!! Let’s Go.” The free-agent also retweeted NFL’s message about the Jets being close to completing the deal.

The Jets already possess a number of receivers on their roster namely, Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Jermaine Kearse, ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen, but coach Teddy Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan are said to want to add more competition in all positions.

The report claims the Jets were eyeing other free agent receivers before settling on Pryor with Charles Johnson and former Jackson Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns also said to have visited the Jets training center at Florham Park. A move for the former Jaguars man has not been ruled out, but the team will have to cut one of their current receivers to accommodate Hurns.

In New York, Pryor is expected to work as one of the team’s two outside receivers alongside Jermaine Kearse as Robby Anderson mans the slot. The former Browns wide-receiver was No.33 ATN's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images