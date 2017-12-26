Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised an electric pickup truck would be coming as soon as the company’s announced Model Y is complete.

Musk said the pickup would be built “right after” that other vehicle, the fourth in its model series, following the Model S sedan, Model X crossover and the upcoming Model 3 sedan.

“Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years,” he wrote on Twitter Dec. 26, after promising to create the pickup truck. “Am dying to build it.”

Musk had started the day by thanking the people who have bought Tesla vehicles, “taking a chance on a new company that all experts said would fail.”

“So much blood, sweat & tears from the Tesla team went into creating cars that you’d truly love,” he wrote on Twitter. “I hope you do.”

In response to that tweet’s call for suggestions on how the company could improve, one user asked for an electric pickup truck and Musk responded with his promise.

In addition to having the upcoming Model Y on its plate, Tesla has unveiled its semi-truck and a new Roadster. Musk showed off the Tesla Semi and the Roadster convertible at an event in November.

He announced at the time that the Roadster would go on sale in 2020, after the Model Y, which gives a timeframe for when people can expect work on the promised pickup truck to begin.

Musk is known for being active on Twitter, whether it’s sharing information about upcoming Tesla vehicles or rockets from his company SpaceX; making jokes about his Boring Company merchandise; or commenting on the state of space exploration.