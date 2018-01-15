A 35- year- old police officer from Waco street crimes division was arrested Monday evening on a misdemeanor prostitution charge, Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

According to jail records, Officer Willy Rafael Lopez was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge of prostitution — soliciting sex in exchange for money, by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Prostitution is illegal in the state of Texas, if convicted he can be jailed upto 180 days. The sheriff's office said it was aware of the ongoing situation involving Officer Lopez. However, the officials could not comment on the case since the arrest was made by the McLennan County deputies.

Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said, "It is our understanding that the officer was arrested by an outside agency. We are aware of the incident. It is not our case so we cannot comment on the specifics. By policy, the city of Waco does not comment on personnel matters. The criminal justice system is in action and will take its course."

Lopez, who joined the Street crimes divisions a year ago, worked on undercover prostitution operations in the city. Prior to that, he was reportedly a police officer in the department for five years.

The street crimes division arrested two women and 15 men in an undercover prostitution sting in September 2017. The women were possibly trafficked by the men arrested. The street crimes division posted online advertisements seeking sex for money. The police conducted online surveillance on possible suspects who responded to the advertisement. The suspects were arrested in arranged meetings in motels.

It is unclear whether Officer Lopez was part of the sting operation. In a statement issued to Texas-based news channel KWTX, Waco Police Department said, "The department has protocols in place, we take our responsibility seriously and will take appropriate action as necessary."