A 13-year-old Texas girl will be detained while she awaits trial in the stabbing of a 14-year-old girl, State District Judge decided at the Tarrant County juvenile court Thursday.

The suspect’s name was not revealed because of her age and her mother too has refused to give a statement on the incident.

She reportedly only said, “The truth will come out," as she walked away, according to Star Telegram.

A verbal spat Tuesday morning at a Fort Worth apartment complex led to the suspect stabbing 14-year-old Nylah Lightfoot, Fort Worth police spokesman Bradley Perez said.

“There were words between the two of them, and one of them went and grabbed a knife,” he said.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith hospital after the police received a call shortly before 3:30 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday morning, where she was pronounced dead.

Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tarrant County medical examiner's office said the victim had stab wounds on her neck and chest. Lightfoot was transported to hospital by helicopter.

The suspect fled from the scene and was arrested Wednesday, Perez said, reported ABC-affiliated WFAA.

The two girls were on-and-off friends and the altercation between them began after the suspect asked Lightfoot to spend the night at her mother's house, which she refused, the victim’s mother, Anntoinette Carter, said.

Carter added the suspect asked Lightfoot to come to her home to pick some clothes.

Her daughter won the verbal fight but the suspect retaliated with a knife, she added. She also claimed the suspect’s mother merely watched as the fight intensified.

"And my heart feels like it's just been ripped out and stomped on,” Carter said. “She made straight As. She was friends with everybody.”

Carter added her daughter was the sweetest girl and never bothered anybody.

"This is just a wake-up call for everybody, not only my grandkids but other kids. When your parents tell you not to do something, don't do it. Just wait. Live another day,” Lightfoot's grandfather, Dwight Roberts, said demanding justice for his granddaughter.

There was huge police presence around the scene of the stabbing. A woman who stayed in the area said she couldn’t go for work as law enforcement vehicles blocked her vehicle.

The family has set up a Gofundme page for donations for the funeral. A sum of $3,190 was received in three days.

The page stated, “We lost my princess this morning. This is something that no parent wants to do. I'm asking for help giving my baby a proper burial. Any donations that will help us would be greatly appreciated.”