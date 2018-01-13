A 55-year-old woman from Texas was arrested Wednesday night after her internet search history revealed that she searched for “how to kill someone and not get caught,” authorities say, New York Post reported.

The suspect identified as Sandra Louise Garner was arrested more than a week after her husband was shot dead at their home in Maypearl, a city in Ellis County, Texas.

The victim, Jon Garner, was shot and killed on Jan. 2. At the time, Garner told the police that her husband was a victim of home invasion. However, she was taken into custody when police officials seized a device from her home and found that she had allegedly researched about how to kill someone, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a U.S. daily newspaper serving Fort Worth and the western half of the North Texas, reported.

According to a report in the New York Post, after the alleged home invasion, Garner had called 911 and told them that “she was awakened that night by two gunshots and saw a masked male holding a gun and flashlight inside her residence”.

She told the authorities that the masked intruder told her that he was not going to harm her but if he heard police sirens, he would return to the house and kill her.

However, Garner was arrested Wednesday night after police officials, during further investigation, found a .38-caliber pistol found wrapped in paper inside two plastic bags in her Ford Mustang which perfectly matched the bullets that were used to kill her husband.

Garner faces a murder charge and is being held at Ellis County Jail in Waxahachie, Texas, on a $2 million bond. The investigation in the case is still ongoing.

In a fairly similar incident, an Arizona woman named Katherine Herbert was accused of shooting her husband in the head after which she reportedly waited three days to report the incident while she ran errands and drove around the entire state, sheriff officials said.

Herbert, 57, who lived in Peeples Valley, a census-designated place in Yavapai County, Arizona, told police officials that she killed her husband, James Herbert, 58, earlier this week.

According to a report in USA Today, Herbert and her husband had been arguing Saturday after he returned from work and that her James had supposedly been aggressive towards her. Herbert told the deputies Tuesday that it was during the argument that she grabbed a loaded shotgun and pointed it at her husband, asking him to stop.

Reports state that Herbert saw her husband loading a shotgun too after which she shot him in the head.

She told the authorities that she panicked after shooting her husband and drove 250 miles east to Snowflake, Arizona, to pray after which she returned home to find her husband’s body the way she left it. She then reportedly went to sleep and cleaned up the house the next morning. Herbert is currently booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center after being charged with first-degree murder.