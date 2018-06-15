Fashion designer Stefano Gabbana of the Italian luxury house Dolce & Gabbana made an uncalled-for remark against “Fetish” singer Selena Gomez recently, and her friends and fans are not having any of it.

The Catwalk Italia posted a photo collage of Gomez wearing different red dresses on Instagram on Monday and asked netizens to weigh in which one is their favorite.

Gabbana, 55, commented “è proprio brutta” — which roughly translates to “she’s so ugly,” according to Page Six.

Gabbana immediately became the recipient of hate on social media. “Doesn’t matter if you are rich or famous, you are NOBODY to tell who [is] and isn’t pretty,” one person wrote. One netizen questioned: “Does calling her ugly makes you feel good about yourself?”

“You’re literally being mean for the purpose of being mean! You have absolutely no idea what you’re talking about, she’s stunning!” another added.

Gomez has not responded to the criticism, but some stars stood up for her. One of them is “13 Reasons Why” star Tommy Dorfman, who also commented on the same post: “You’re tired and over. Your homophobic, misogynistic, body-shaming existence will not thrive in 2018. It is no longer tolerable or chic. Please take many seats.”

“Malibu” singer Miley Cyrus also wrote: “Well what that [expletive] head said if it’s true is [expletive] false and total [expletive]. She’s fine as [expletive].”

“Hart of Dixie” star Jamie King also tweeted her love for Gomez.

Gabbana seems unfazed by all the flak he has been receiving. To recall, the designer has already stirred the pot in previous years by dissing the likes of Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham. He also frowned upon gay marriages and birth through IVF, even though he himself is gay.

Gabbana defended his outspoken views in an interview with British Vogue last year: “For me, political correctness is fake, because you don’t have the power to explain what you really think. With respect to everyone, I am not Mussolini. I am not God. It’s just my opinion. But I love when people say exactly what they think. If you don’t agree with another person, you still have the freedom to say what you think.” Photo: Getty Images/Jared Siskin