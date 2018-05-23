Thomas Ravenel’s “Southern Charm” costar and baby mama Kathryn Dennis has broken her silence amid the sexual assault accusations being thrown at the politician and television personality.

Dennis — who is the mother of Ravenel’s son St. Julien Rembert, 2, and daughter Kensington Calhoun, 4 — appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” this week and she was asked to comment on the big controversy her ex is facing, as per Us Weekly.

The 26-year-old mother of two admitted that she’s not one to say anything at this point when there is still an ongoing investigation regarding the sexual assault claims. “Well, I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything,” Dennis said. “Right now my kids are my main focus.”

Cohen redirected the same question to another star of the Bravo series, Craig Conover, who was also present in the same interview. Just like Dennis, the 29-year-old refused to comment on the issue. “All I know is what I’ve seen in the media, it wouldn’t be right for me to say anything at this point. I’m kind of just — I mean, I’m where everyone else is,” he said.

The investigation on Ravenel started when a second woman came out earlier this month and claimed that the 55-year-old had sexually assaulted her in January 2015. In the second victim’s interview with South Carolina news outlet FITSNews after coming forward to the police, she said, “I told them the truth about what happened to me. They are investigating him.”

Meanwhile, the controversy first started in April when real estate agent and former model Ashley Perkins detailed on her own website the lewd act that Ravenel did to her mother, Debbie Holloway. After which, Perkins reached out to Fox News to reiterate her accusations against Ravenel.

“[My mother] told me that he grabbed her by the writs and held her down. He then proceeded to pull his penis out. She said ‘no’ and then he shoved his fingers inside of her vagina and later her anal area,” Perkins said. “She finally screamed at him, ‘You’re a rapist!’ And apparently that was a trigger word for him because he jumped off of her.”

Ravenel’s lawyer, Richard P. Terbrusch, has since countered the allegations against the television personality in a statement issued to People. “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Terbrusch said. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. [My client] is appalled and hurt by these allegations—and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

