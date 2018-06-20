A high school teacher in Canton, Ohio, was sentenced to 30 days in prison Tuesday after being accused of having sex with her students. Identified as Tiffany Eichler, 36, the woman pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery in May.

Along with the 30 days sentencing, Eichler was also given 30 half days at jail and 300 hours of community service. She was ordered to pay for court costs, counseling and a $1,000 fine, according to reports.

Apart from her teaching license being revoked, the court also said Eichler will have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

The Canton City School District also placed Eichler on unpaid suspension in March. The school suspension came after officials learnt about Eichler's action and contacted the Canton Police Department.

Eichler worked as a physical education and health teacher at McKinley High School.

During questioning, she admitted to having engaged in sex with multiple male students. She told police they were blackmailing her for money. She had sex with two 18-year-old students and a 17-year-old. One boy told police they had sex in Eichler’s car near his house and the two exchanged messages on Snapchat.

Eichler will be back in front of a judge Aug. 15 for a review hearing.

Engaging in sexual activities with teenagers is an offense. Last week, a school counselor in Texas was arrested after she was caught in bed with a teen by the boy's mother. Shannon Hathaway of Harwood Junior High School in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District was accused of engaging in an “improper sexual relationship” with a young student, police said.

She was arrested June 14 on the felony charge, the Bedford Police Department said in a press release. Hathaway, who resigned from her job last Wednesday, is out on bail. She could be jailed for up to 20 years if convicted.

Photo: Reuters/Vincent Kessler