With the U.S. Open in the rearview mirror, the PGA tour will soon shift its attention to the 2018 Open Championship, which is set to begin on July 19 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Carnoustie, Scotland.

After a forgettable U.S. Open performance, Tiger Woods will look to bounce back at the major that has given him the hardest time over his career. Woods has won in the U.K. three times but has six top-five finishes — the lowest total of any of the majors.

Woods, who has battled injuries in recent years, has continued on the comeback trail, but with limited success. The 42-year-old struggled through a painful opening round at the U.S. Open, which included a triple and two double-bogeys for an 8-over par 78, leaving him in 98th place and ultimately resulting in his failure to make the cut after shooting a 72 in the second round.

Woods had entered the U.S. Open with 20/1 odds to win it.

Some oddsmakers have Woods listed as high as 18/1 for the Open Championship, but as low as 28/1, according to OddsChecker. Most betting sites have Dustin Johnson as the favorite at 10/1, with Rory McIlroy also high on the list at 12/1.

At the U.S. Open, Woods acknowledged that every major is an uphill battle.

"I think they're all hard," Woods said, according to ESPN. "They're not easy. I've won a few [U.S. Open titles] over the course of my career, and they're the hardest fields and usually the hardest setups. ...You don't win major championships by kind of slapping all around the place and missing putts. You have to be on.

"You can't fake it at a major championship."

Defending champion Jordan Spieth will look to retain the Claret Jug after a memorable battle in 2017 with Matt Kuchar. According to Bet365, Spieth has 14/1 odds to win the Open Championship, while Kuchar is a serious longshot at 66/1 odds.

