Tiger Woods came close to securing his first PGA Tour win since 2013 at the Valspar Championships on Sunday, but had to settle for tied second one stroke behind Paul Casey, who won the title with a score of 10-under.

The 14-time major winner was playing just his fourth event following his return from injury and showed he is slowly but surely getting back to his best form. It is a far cry from six months ago when even Woods was unsure if he will ever play golf again due to his chronic back injury that required four surgeries till date.

The American's best finish since his comeback was 12th at the Honda Classic earlier in the year, but remained in contention throughout the four days at the Valspar Championship. Woods admitted he felt comfortable being back in contention despite it being over two years since he challenged for the win.

"It was a very good week," Woods told Sky Sports. "I've got a little bit better since the last time I played a couple of weeks ago. … It was a very difficult week — tough conditions on a tough golf course, very demanding and I thought I held up really well. It (being in contention) felt very comfortable. I remember it and on top of that my game's sharp, so it was a good day.”

The 42-year-old came into the final round one stroke behind the leader, and after the first hole in the final round he took over at the front. He led at -9, but was unable to hold on to it as he made 14-pars and one bogey in the next 15 holes.

Woods gave himself hope of a first win since 2013 in the penultimate hole of his final round after he nailed a 45-foot putt, but was unable to repeat that in the final hole – where he needed a birdie to force a playoff with leader Casey. He finished the round with a 1-under 70, which tied him for second place with Peter Reed at 9-under.

"Unfortunately I just didn't hit the ball close enough to make a few putts. I missed a short one [for par] at four and should have birdied 14; those little mistakes over the course of a week will get you and it got me this week,” the 14-time major winner explained after the near miss.

Woods’ next assignment is at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida beginning March 15 and after missing the event in the last two years due to his back injury, the American is looking forward to returning to the Bay Hill club course, where he has won eight times in the past.

“I’m very excited. It’s a golf course I like,” Woods said, as quoted on the Golf Channel. “I’ve played well there throughout the years, and just haven’t been back in a couple years. Nice to get back.”