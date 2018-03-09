It was a long and winding road to get here, but “Timeless” returns to NBC with its Season 2 premiere on Sunday. This is a momentous occasion for the series, cast and crew, as well as its fans after the network canceled the show when Season 1 finished airing. But when the fandom came together and responded with a petition to save the series, NBC decided to reverse its decision and give “Timeless” a little more time to shine.

Now, it’s back on Sunday and ready to pick up right where it left off last season.

The premiere episode, titled “The War To End All Wars,” follows Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Rufus (Malcom Barrett) after they just barely escaped the explosion at Mason Industries. The two of them “chase the Mothership back to a French battlefront during World War One to rescue Lucy (Abigail Spencer) from Rittenhouse,” the official synopsis reveals.

It’s there that they learn Lucy has recruited the help of Marie Curie (guest star Kim Bubbs), the famous French scientist, to save a wounded American soldier whose life is on the line. The group eventually realizes that the soldier is actually Lucy’s great-grandfather who Rittenhouse is trying to bring to the present to be their leader.

Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC

It might be a new season, but things seem to still be just as complicated for the “Timeless” team. One thing fans can surely look forward to, though, are many new adventures, as well as more fictionalized famous faces.

“This season they’ll find an unlikely ally in their quest to ruin Rittenhouse, a deadly organization with plans to change history and reshape reality — even though Lucy’s family has been a part of Rittenhouse for centuries,” a press release for the new season explains. “Still making every effort not to affect the past themselves, they will visit 1692, 1917, 1941, 1981 and more.”

Some of the people viewers will see include Marie Curie, Hedy Lamarr, William Randolph Hearst and quite a few more influential individuals throughout history.

With so much in store, creators Erik Kripke and Shawn Ryan are asking fans to make sure to tune in for each episode, thus ensuring that this time around a season renewal is more likely to happen.

“The network didn’t have to bring us back, we’re super grateful that they did,” the team wrote in a letter posted to Kripke’s Twitter. “But they’ll be watching closely these next couple months to decide is there’s a Season 3.”

They said that they need “cold, hard ratings” to make that happen, which is where the fans come in. They can help a lot just by simply tuning in when “Timeless” Season 2 premieres on NBC on Sunday at 10 p.m. EST.