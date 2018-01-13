Executive producer Sarah Schechter has offered an update in the upcoming DC Comics web series “Titans.”

After a panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour for her new ABC show “Deception,” Schechter told /Film that they are about to finish filming the first episode of “Titans.” “We are in production,” Schechter said. “We are just wrapping up the pilot and we are straight to series, so we’ll just keep going. I don’t have the release date yet.”

Schechter then gushed about Brad Anderson, who’s directing the pilot. “What Brad Anderson is doing is phenomenal,” Schechter said of the director who has helmed episodes of Fox’s “The Fringe,” HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” and USA Network’s “The Sinner,” among many others.

Schechter also said beautiful things about Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the pilot with Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti. “Akiva has done television and film forever,” Schechter said of the Golden Globe winner, who wrote the screenplay for “Batman Forever,” “Batman and Robin,” and “A Beautiful Mind.” “I’ve known Akiva forever and he has been passionate about ‘Titans’ for over a decade. He loves these characters. We’re just lucky that he’s such a talented television producer and writer. Not only has he written a lot of television but he produced ‘Underground’ which was an incredible show. He’s just a lot of fun to work with and so is Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Rucka. It’s a real murderer’s row of talented comic book writers.”

“Titans” follows the adventure of a group of young superheroes led by the former protégé of Batman Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites). In addition to Thwaites, the web series also stars Anna Diop as Koriand’r/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Garfield Logan/Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove, and Lindsey Gort as Detective Amy Rohrbach.

Plot details about the series are being kept under wraps, but Schechter said it’s “so cool” and “so different” from anything else she’s been involved in. “I think people are going to lose their minds,” she added. “It’s been a fun one.”

“Titans” will premiere sometime this year on DC’s yet to be launched streaming service.