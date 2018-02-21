April Bowlby has landed a role in the much anticipated DC live-action series “Titans.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bowlby will play the role of Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Girl. Rita is an up-and-coming actress who was exposed to a toxic gas that gave her the powers to expand or shrink her body at will. Longing for the days of old, Rita joins the group of heroes known as the Doom Patrol.

In the comics, members of Doom Patrol are branded as freaks, outcasts, and social misfits. Despite the people’s aversion towards them, the team dedicate their lives to protecting the society that does not accept them. The Doom Patrol is led by a ruthless and manipulative genius known as The Chief, who is suspected to be responsible for the accidents that gave them their powers. Aside from Elasti-Girl and The Chief, original members of Doom Patrol includes Beast Boy, Mento, Negative Man, and Robotman. Created by Arnold Drake, Bruno Premiani, Murray Boltinoff, and Bob Haney, Doom Patrol first appeared in “My Greatest Adventure” #80, which was published in 1963.

Bowlby will make her debut appearance as Elasti-Girl in Season 1, episode 5 with a potential to recur later in the season.

Shortly after news of her casting was announced, Bowlby took to Instagram to reveal that she’s “beyond excited and honored” to be a part of the series.

Bowlby is best known for playing Stacy Barrett on Lifetime’s “Drop Dead Diva.” Her other TV credits include “Two and a Half Men,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

News of Bowlby’s addition to the cast comes a few days after Deadline revealed that “Narcos” alum Bruno Bichir will portray the recurring role of The Chief, aka Dr. Niles Caulder.

The Doom Patrol’s appearance on “Titans” was first announced by executive producer Geoff Johns via Twitter last Feb. 9. “The #Titans are getting some company,” Johns tweeted at the time, along with a photo of the cover page of the script for “Titans” Season 1, episode 5, titled “Doom Patrol.”

“Titans” follows the adventure of a group of young superheroes led by Batman’s former protégé Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites). In addition to Thwaites, the series also stars Anna Diop as Koriand’r/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, and Ryan Potter as Garfield Logan/Beast Boy.

Also appearing on the series are Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove, Lindsey Gort as Detective Amy Rohrbach, and Seamus Dever, whose role is yet to be announced.

“Titans” is set to debut this year on Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ upcoming DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service.