Police in Akron, Ohio, are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl on Friday who was discovered unresponsive and "frozen" on the home's porch by her mother.

When Tierra Williams discovered her daughter, Wynter Parker, on her porch, she frantically called 911.

“My daughter … she’s not breathing,” the mother can be heard saying in an audio recording of the call that was acquired by WKYC, an NBC affiliate in Cleveland. The mother said that the girl was “frozen.”

The 911 dispatcher instructed the mother on how to give the girl CPR over the phone, but the mother said the girl was still unresponsive. When asked how long the girl had been outside the mother said that she didn’t know.

Parker was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she later died. The weather in Akron was between 12 and 19 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Akron Police Department told International Business Times that no charges have been filed in the case and that an investigation was ongoing.

“I cried because I just don't understand how a 2-year old could be outside and you not know,” said neighbor Crystal Lucas to WJW, a Cleveland Fox News associate. “It was freezing and that was my biggest worry when the cops came, when they started asking about the kids, they didn't divulge what was really going on, but when he asked about the kids, obviously something was going on and I was worried.”

Neighbors said that the woman had one other child besides Parker.

An official cause of death had not yet been determined, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office told IBT that the girl’s autopsy was completed Monday, but that the death is still being investigated. Photo: Larry Smith/GETTY