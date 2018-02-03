Tom Brady is due to hit the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday to play Super Bowl 2018, but before he does just that, meet the New England Patriot quarterback’s family.

John Edward Thomas Moynahan

Photo: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images/Peter Kramer

Brady’s eldest son is 10-years-old. The athlete welcomed his first child with his ex, model/actress Bridget Moynahan in late August 2007. Like his dad, John wants to play professional sports when he is older, just not football.

“I think right now he wants to be a professional soccer player,” Bridget Moynahan said during a January 2017 appearance on “Live With Kelly!” Though, the star added that their son frequently changes his mind.

“Though after the Olympics he’s like, ‘I think I’m going to win a gold in swimming. Then it was Michael Phelps,” she said. “So I think he just likes awards.”

Benjamin Brady

Photo: Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Brady’s second oldest child is also a boy. The athlete welcomed son Benjamin, 8, with wife Gisele Bundchen in 2009.

In a December birthday post for his son, Brady called him “the sweetest” and said he is always filled with “love and joy.” “We are so proud of you Benny! And you shine a light that brightens our lives every day! We love you,” Brady wrote.

Like his father, Benjamin also appears to be a big fan of the Patriots. He celebrated the Patriots 2017 Super Bowl win alongside his dad at last year’s victory parade. A video from the event shows the young boy dancing while his father waves to fans and smiles at his son’s dance moves.

Vivian Lake Brady

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Brady’s youngest child and only daughter is 5-year-old Vivian. Like Benjamin, her mother is also Bundchen.

The famous family opened up about celebrating Vivian’s birthday in December, sharing a photo of the little girl posing with Brady’s wife. “... Already all grown up!” Brady captioned the photo. “Looking, loving, and living just like your Mom!”

While Brady has declared himself the disciplinarian in his household, he admitted during a 2016 interview with People that he finds it harder to discipline his daughter.

“It’s too hard — she’s too cute, and she just says, ‘Dad, please?’ and I say ‘Okay,’” he said. “My wife always says, ‘You gotta be tougher on her!’ and I say, ‘I can’t.’